Thousands of people attend Kenilworth Food Festival

Thousands of people turned out in Kenilworth for the annual food festival on Sunday.

The event, which was held in the town centre on Sunday July 2, featured more than 85 stalls selling local produce, street food and craft beer.

Kenilworth Food Festival 2019. Photo by CJ's Events Warwickshire.

The annual event was organised by CJ’s Events Warwickshire who were delighted with the turn out saying it was the best attended so far.

Jamie Walker of CJ’s Events Warwickshire said: "Kenilworth did us proud. We are absolutely overwhelmed by the support for the 3rd Food Festival. The new layout and stage arrangements went down a treat.’

He added: ‘Our team are incredibly grateful of everyone’s support, it makes our job a real pleasure seeing so many people enjoying their time and traders selling out. The weather was just right and was lovely to see people sitting around enjoying the incredible atmosphere."

Kenilworth Food Festival is scheduled to return in July 2020.

