Third annual Kenilworth Community in Action event set to showcase local community groups

Are you new to the Kenilworth area? Are you trying to find out more about local community groups?

The third annual Kenilworth Community in Action Showcase event provides a place for people to find out what community groups exist in the Kenilworth area and how to get involved.

The showcase event, set for Saturday February 1 at the Methodist Church in Priory Road, Kenilworth, will also give people in the business community an opportunity to network and meet other people.

To attend a series of speakers in the morning part of the conference booking is recommended. Booking is free, and you only need to register your name and email address online through an Eventbrite website. Registration for the showcase event starts at 10am and the day finishes at 4pm.

The morning talks include a speaker from the TasteLife charity, which helps people who struggle with eating disorders.

The Kenilworth Rangers (Guides) will serve home-made soup and or ploughman’s lunch during the event with proceeds going towards summer jamboree events.

Kenilworth Chamber of Trade stall at the Kenilworth Community in Action showcase event

After lunch people can meet and interact with the 30 to 40 community groups, clubs, societies and charities that will be represented at the event with various stalls and displays.

Some of the groups represented at the showcase event include Cancer Vaccines Charitable Trust (CVCT), Chinewrde Morris Dancers, Kenilworth All Together Greener, Kenilworth Chamber of Trade, Kenilworth Twinning Association, Soroptomist International, The Kenilworth Centre & Radio Abbey, Tools With A Mission and Kenilworth Repair Cafe among several others.

The Cyber Safe Warwickshire team will also be on hand to give advice on how to stay safe online.

The event is organised by a small group of people led by Jan Burnell, Sarah Kershaw, the chair of Kenilworth Chamber of Trade, Kenilworth Town Councillors Richard and Kate Dickson, Tracy Southam with Warwickshire Community and Voluntary Action (CAVA) and Alistair Rigby with Warwickshire County Council and Community Forum.

Photo from a previous Kenilworth Community in Action Showcase event

Cllr Kate Dickson said: “I would certainly recommend the event to anyone looking to be more active in the community or looking to meet more people.

“It is also good for any groups that would like help for their activities.”