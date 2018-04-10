Thieves who tried to steal Land Rover from Kenilworth farm chased away by farmer in tractor

Masked thieves who tried to steal a Land Rover from a Kenilworth farm were unsuccessful after they were chased away by a farmer in his tractor.

The three thieves drove into Goodrest Farm off Rouncil Lane at around 2.30pm yesterday (Monday April 9) in a white Ford Transit van.

They were seen trying to get into a white Land Rover parked on the grounds by Will Burbury, who was helping fertilise fields in a tractor at the time.

Will's brother Paul Semple, the tenant at Goodrest Farm, described what happened.

He said: "It was quite dramatic. They'd got the Land Rover started. They had hoodies on with either masks on or something round their faces.

"But when Will came round with the tractor, they abandoned the Land Rover and jumped back into their Transit van.

"He gave chase with the tractor and rang the police. They didn't get away with anything."

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident.

Anyone who saw anything or has any information should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 187 of April 9.

Will has been contacted for comment.