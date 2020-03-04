Thieves target vans in Kenilworth

Several vans in Kenilworth have recently been targeted by thieves.

The Kenilworth Safer Neighbourhood Team are advising owners of all vans and commercial vehicles to take 'reasonable steps' to protect their vehicles from thieves overnight .

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward

The warning comes after a spate of van break-ins overnight between Monday (March 2) and Tuesday (Marsh 3) across Kenilworth.

One van was parked on a drive in Roseland Road, where someone stole power and construction type tools from inside the van. This is incident 48 of March 3.

A second van was broken into at Dudley Road between 9.30pm on March 2 and 6.30am on March 3. Someone cut into the van and then stole power tools and batteries. This is incident 112 of March 3

Then at around 2.20am on Tuesday 3 March another van that was parked in Fishponds Road was targets. Again someone cut into the van and stole power tools.This is incident 123 of March 3

If you have any information about these incidents call 101 quoting the incident number given above.