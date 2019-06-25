Thieves target Fenny Compton Co-op in ram raid

A Fenny Compton business was the target of a ram raid early this morning (Tuesday June 25).

The Co-operative store was left heavily damaged after thieves hit the high street store in a ram raid at 2.40 this morning.

Warwickshire Police arrived to find extensive damage to the shop and the ATM missing.

Enquiries are currently ongoing but police would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or seen any suspicious activity earlier in the evening.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 38 of June 25.

A similar raid happened at the Co-op in Kineton earlier this year in March.