Thieves raid Kenilworth bicycle shop

Warwickshire Police have launched appeal for information a bicycle shop was burgled in the High Street of Kenilworth.

Offenders dressed in grey hoodies broke into the Mike Vaughan Cycles store in the High Street of Kenilworth.

The burglary occurred between 12.30 and 1am this morning (Wednesday October 23).

A number of bicycles were stolen and the offenders made off in the white Ford Transit van.

Anyone with information about the bicycle store burglary can call police on 101 quoting incident number 5 of October 23.

People can also report information to police anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.