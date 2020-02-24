Thief targets beauty salon in Warwick

A beauty salon in Warwick was targeted by a thief over the weekend.

The incident happened between 12.30pm and 12.40pm on Saturday (February 22) at a beauty salon in The Holloway.

Police are appealing for information

According to police the salon was closed at the time, but a man knocked on the door. He said he was looking for his mother's coat, left in the salon the previous week. When the assistant went to another room to check for said coat, the man took money from a drawer.

He has been described as a well-spoken white male, early thirties, large build, 6ft, blue eyes, short ginger hair, black rimmed glasses, wearing a red 'puffa' jacket and blue jeans.

Police are currently examining CCTV.

Anyone with any information should call 101, quoting incident number 173 of February 22.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111