These shocking photos in south Warwickshire show how important it is to move well away from your vehicle if you break down by the side of the road

This is a good example of moving well away from your vehicle when you break down by the side of the road.

Luckily, this is exactly what the owners of this camper van did in south Warwickshire yesterday lunchtime (Thursday June 10).

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue said: "The camper van had stopped on the side of the road after a tyre had blown out.

The camper van was destroyed in the crash

"The other vehicle came into contact with the camper. No persons were in the camper at the time and no other persons where trapped.

"Crews returned after making vehicles safe. Please if you do breakdown, take refuge away from your vehicle in a safe place, preferably behind a barrier if there is one and await breakdown or emergency services."

The incident happened on on the A46 at Bishopton, Stratford. We realise that it is just outside our usual news patch but given how close it is to the Warwick district - and the importance of the message - we wanted to shared it with you.

The car involved in the crash with the camper van.

