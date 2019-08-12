Here are the locations that had seven or more reported crimes in June.

These are the 15 areas of the Warwick district with the highest levels of crime in June

The latest crime statistics for the Warwick district have been revealed.

June's official data has been published by the Home Office on its www.police.co.uk website. These are the locations subject to the most crime reports during June in Warwickshire Police's neighbourhood.

Near to or in Tesco Metro off the Parade in Leamington.''34 incidents were reported including 15 for shoplifting, six for violence and sexual offences (classed together) and one for possession of weapons.''Photo: Google Street View.
In or near to Warwick Services on M40''16 crimes were reported including 10 being classed as 'other' theft and three for antisocial behavior.''Photo credit: Google Street View
Hill Wootton Road near Hill Wootton''There were 15 reports of crime all of which were related to vehicle crime.''Photo credit: Google Street View
In or near to Royal Priors Shopping Centre, Leamington''11 incidents were reported including eight for shoplifting.''Photo credit: Google Street View.
