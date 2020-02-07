There's still time to sign up to Leamington-based charity's annual sleep out

There's still time to sign up to a Leamington-based charity's annual sleep out.

Tonight (Friday February 7) Helping Hands will be holding their 'big sleep out' event.

Helping Hands works with vulnerable and homeless people in the district by providing much-needed help through a soup kitchen, their cafe in Warwick, skills training and their ‘House2Home’ service, which provides household items that the tenants could not afford to buy themselves.

This will be the fifth year that the charity has hosted the sponsored event, which aims to give people an insight into what homeless people face on a nightly basis.

The location of where participants will be sleeping be given out at some point today. This is to try and show how people who do not have a home can feel when faced with this situation.

Lianne Kirkman, CEO of Helping Hands Community Project, said: “We’re so excited for our next Sleepout. It’s often easy to get on with our day to day lives and forget how difficult things are for people without a home.

The Helping Hands Sleep Out will be taking place on Friday February 7. Photos by Helping Hands

"The Sleepout offers a challenge like no other and creates more empathy between the local community and those that are homeless, particularly through the talks from current and ex-homeless people.

"It’s a real challenge and a night you won’t forget."

It costs £25 to sign up to the fundraiser and people can join as individuals or as a team.

Entertainment and talks from homeless and former homeless people will also be taking place.

To sign up go to: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/helping-hands-big-sleepout-2020-tickets-79151240491

