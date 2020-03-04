There's still time to apply to be 'young ambassador' for Warwick ahead of Eurocamp 2020

Warwick Town Council is looking for four young ambassadors to represent the town when it hosts Eurocamp 2020.

Warwick has been named this year’s destination for Eurocamp 2020, an annual initiative that brings together 20 young people from Warwick and its European twin and friendship towns for two weeks.

Eurocamp 2020 will run from July 19 through to August 2.

Organised and funded by Warwick Town Council and its twin towns, the council is looking for four people, aged between 16 and 21, to represent Warwick.

They will become ambassadors for the town and host its visitors, of the same age group, from Warwick’s twin and friendship towns of Saumur (France), Verden and Havelberg (Germany), and Formigine (Italy).

To take part applicants must live or attend a school in a CV34 postcode. To apply email: AdminOfficer@WarwickTownCouncil.org.uk or call: 01926 411694.

The closing date for applications is March 10.