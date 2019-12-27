There's still time to apply for summer food festivals in Warwick district

Applications are still open for summer food festivals in the Warwick district.

CJ's Events Warwickshire organise a number of food festivals across Warwickshire every year including some summer food festivals.

Warwick Food Festival 2019.

This year the Warwick summer food festival will be returning for its sixth year in May and the Kenilworth food festival will be returning for its fourth year in July.

Both festivals attract thousands of people to the town centres.

Applications for stalls at the food festivals are still open but will be closing on Monday January 6 at 5pm.

If anyone is looking to trade at one of the events they should make sure that their application has been sent in before this date.

To apply go to: www.localfoodfestivals.co.uk

If anyone has any questions they should email the CJ's events team at: info@cjseventswarwickshire.co.uk or call 01926 800 750.﻿﻿