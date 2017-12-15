There’s still time to add to Warwick’s Lights of Love appeal

The popular Lights of Love appeal in Warwick will be running through the Christmas period.

The Lights of Love is organised by the Rotary Club of Warwick each year, and involves a Christmas tree covered in messages of love and remembrance from families for loved ones who have died.

The tree, which was donated by Barns Close Nursery, is in Market Place.

Once again the appeal will be raising money for the Warwick Mayor’s chosen charities and Myton Hospices.

Last year’s Lights of Love appeal raised around £2,000, which was split equally.

The tree was officially switched on during the Christmas lights switch on, which took place on Victorian Evening (November 30).

To put a special message on the tree residents can collect a form from the Post Office, Claridges, Torreys Hardware, the Visitor Information Centre or by using the one on the right of this page.

Cards will be added to the tree up until Christmas Day. The cards will then stay on the tree until January.

A dedication service was due to be held last Sunday (December 10) but had to be cancelled because of the weather. A spokesperson from Warwick Rotary Club said: “We were disappointed to cancel but it was the only sensible thing to do given the conditions.”