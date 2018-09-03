Thefts from cars parked in Kenilworth

Thieves have been targeting parked cars in Kenilworth recently, police have reported.

The cars the thieves took items from were left unlocked.

The first theft took place in Glebe Crescent. Between 5pm on Tuesday August 28 and 8am on Wednesday August 29, a handbag containing a number of personal and valuable items were taken from an insecure car. This is incident 130 of August 29.

And between Wednesday August 29 and Thursday August 30, two insecure vehicles were entered by offenders on a property driveway at Waverley Road.

Items inside the vehicles were removed. Two other vehicles on the same drive, that were secure, were not entered. This is incident 100 of August 30.

Further thefts included a bike being stolen from a communal area of flats in Harbourne Close at some point between Wednesday August 22 and Wednesday August 29.

A chain securing the bicycle had been cut in two and left on the ground. This is incident number 339 of August 29.

And some time during the past week front and rear vehicle registration plates were removed from a grey Peugeot parked on Avenue Road.

Anyone with any information about these crimes should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting the relevant incident number.