The Royal Oak pub at Whatcote earns Michelin Star

The Royal Oak pub-restaurant in Whatcote near Shipston on Stour has earned a Michelin Star.

The country pub with a traditional bar area and dining room received news this week of its star for the 2020 edition of the prestigious Michelin Guide.

The bar at The Royal Oak at Whatcote

The restaurant, located on Upper Farm Barn in Whatcote about 4 miles from Shipston on Stour, is run by a husband and wife team - chef owner Richard Craven and his wife, Solanche.

Solanche said: "It's a great honour because there are so few restaurants/pubs in the country that have one, so it's a real mark of quality.

"To be recognised by Michelin as one of the best is humbling."

The Royal Oak has been open just over two years.

Food at The Royal Oak

The original pub was built circa 1500, but the site has been a drinking establishment since 1168.

Solanche added: "Being a rural pub, we specialise in game and other wild foods. We pride ourselves in locally sourcing as much as possible which includes our beer. We previously had The Chef's Dozen in Chipping Campden and moved over to Whatcote in 2017."

The pub is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays (including bank holidays).

The Royal Oak became the third pub-restaurant in Warwickshire to earn a Michelin Star.

The Cross at Kenilworth retained its star for the fifth year and Salt in Stratford also retained its Michelin Star.