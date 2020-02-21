The Road to London: When the going gets tough

I think this is probably the most difficult period for marathon training.

I’m a month or so in and I’m tired. I walk down the stairs like I’ve already run a marathon. If I’m not running (into the wind or with wind, sometimes both), I’m thinking about running.

And, did I mention, I’m tired.

Yet, the marathon remains a dot on the horizon. Sixty-five days to be exact, which feels like a lifetime of long runs, tempo runs and speedwork. Not to forget the washing. So much washing.

The temptation is to slack. A couple of missed miles here and a rep or so less there won’t matter, not nine weeks out and not when the weather is as bad as it is at the moment. There’ll be plenty of time to put in the effort much nearer London.

So, I’m taking next week off.

Only joking, that’s just to freak my coach out (sorry |Les!).

No, what I will be doing is following the training plan as closely as I can and hoping for that moment.

Not when it becomes easier. Because it doesn’t become easier, you just hurt while running a bit quicker. But when the legs get used to the pain. A sort of acceptance.

You no longer think, I cannot head out today because my legs are shot.

You no longer even think about your legs.

You just get out there, do what’s on the plan and then come back and stick your washing on.

Completed training:

Saturday: 8 miles, including parkrun at sub 7 pace

Sunday: 20 miles at 7:50

Tuesday: 1 mile warm-up, 6 x 1k at 3:50-ish and 1 mile warm down

Wednesday: 14 miles with middle 5 at 7:30

Thursday: 1 mile warm-up, 3 miles at 7-ish, 1 mile easy, 3 miles at sub 7, 1 mile easy

Imodium usage (running total): 9