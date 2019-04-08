The list of nominees for Warwick District Council elections

The list of candidates for Warwick District Council's elections has now been published with 155 candidates set to contest 44 seats on Thursday May 2.

Due to boundary changes, the number of seats available for the council has been reduced from 46 to 44.

The candidates are split across six political parties and/or groups with 44 of the candidates representing the Conservative Party, 41 Green, 32 Labour, six for UKIP (Make Brexit Happen) and three for the Whitnash Residents' Association.

After the last election the council was lead by a Tory majority which had 30 seats.

Labour had nine, the Green Party one, the Liberal Democrats two and the Whitnash Residents' Association three.

For the list of nominations and more information about the elections click here.