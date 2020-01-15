The Kenilworth Centre to host first theatrical dance performance

The Kenilworth Centre will host it's first theatrical performance as the Protein Dance group comes to town.

The new show from Luca Silvestrini's Protein Dance company will bring its latest performance of The Little Prince to The Kenilworth Centre next month.

Holly Hewitt, the manager at the centre, said: "We are very excited about it. Live and Local have Protein Dance as one of their touring acts for this year."

The performance will be held on Friday February 7 from 7 to 8.30pm at The Kenilworth Centre located in Abbey End, Kenilworth.

As of this afternoon (Wednesday January 15) there were 49 tickets left for the performance. Tickets can be purchased online.

Live and Local, who helped bring the theatrical performance to town, is a not-for-profit arts organisation that provides support for arts activities working with a network of voluntary groups across Warwickshire and the following other counties: Derbyshire, Staffordshire, Worcestershire, Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire and Leicestershire.

Holly said: "The idea is to bring things that you'd normally have to travel to a large venue or city to see into easily accessible community spaces.

"In terms of adaptation, understand the size of the set / props and some of the dance is choreographed to fit a smaller space that may not normally be a performance venue.

The Little Prince is brought to life using Protein’s mix of dance, humour and spoken word.

Luca Silvestrini, who adopted and directed the performance, said the following on the Protein Dance website, “I am really excited to bring to life such a beautiful and important parable...it is a relevant example of what should really matter in life. Love, friendship, and even loss, take centre stage in this story as children make discoveries and their grownups are reminded that they were once children too.”

The Little Prince (photo from The Kenilworth Centre)

The Kenilworth Centre already hosts a regular cinema called Abbey Cinema. The centre hosts monthly film showing on a Saturday. Check our Abbey Cinema Facebook page for latest film information.

Holly added: "This will be our first production, but if it goes well we will host more productions with live and Local, music, dance and theatre.

"We are delighted to be hosting this wonderful professional show, we love the fact our space is used in so many different ways and welcome new exciting uses.

"It's a big deal for us because we haven't done anything like this before. But we have had lots of support from Live and Local and we will certainly repeat this with other shows if we get the interest and support of the community."

The Little Prince (photo from The Kenilworth Centre)

"This will give people in the town an opportunity to see something on their doorstep that normally you have to go a city or large venue to see. It's a performance for all ages which makes it so accessible and welcoming to the whole community."