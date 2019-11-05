The force was strong at Warwick fireworks show despite wet conditions

Despite the damp conditions crowds flocked to the annual fireworks show in Warwick at the weekend.

Fantastic Fireworks lit up the Warwick sky last Saturday (November 2) with their show, which was set to the music of Star Wars.

Thousands of people braved the evening rain with wellies and umbrellas to see the annual Bonfire and Firework show organised by Warwick Lions and Rotary clubs at Warwick Racecourse.

The grandstands and bars provided shelter and a view of the fireworks and there were a number of food stalls as well as a stall run by the Lions Club selling hot punch.

A queue formed at the racecourse entrances at 4.30pm as children headed for the funfair and the light sabres and spinners quickly sold out.

The persistent rain also made it impossible to get the bonfire lit – which is the first time this has happened over the years.

Warwick fireworks show at Warwick Racecourse. Photo supplied.

Cllr Neale Murphy, Mayor of Warwick, joined the Presidents of the Lions and Rotary clubs with guests to watch the show and saw the Guys made by the pupils of Newburgh and Westgate schools.

Andre Klein, racecourse manager, compered the show and provided the staff and facilities of Jockey Club.

After the firework show, Neil Chisholm, chair of the bonfire committee said: “We are delighted that Warwick town people turned out for their regular show and are grateful for their support.

"Our team worked hard under difficult conditions and were delighted by the turnout.”

Some of the fireworks at the show. Photo supplied.

Proceeds raised from the event will be distributed to local charities and good causes by the organising clubs.

The bonfire and fireworks committee would like to acknowledge the support of Warwick Racecourse, CJ Events Warwickshire, Bovis Homes, Unipart, Geberit, Moore and Tibbit’s, Godfrey Payton, The Tuckery, and Hilton Hotel, as well as all the local retailers who helped with the sale of advance tickets.