The Force was awakened at Star Wars event in Leamington

The Force was awakened in Leamington on Saturday when Star Wars fans attended the first event of its type in the town.

Organised by Spa Town Comics Spa Wars, at All Saints’ church, was held in celebration the 40th anniversary year of the first film of the franchise - Episode IV: A New Hope, - being screened and in anticipation of the latest film being released next week.

The event featured actors from the hit films, stalls selling merchandise, the R2 Builders Club and a panel of those who appeared in The Force Awakens. www.spatowncomics.co.uk/spawars

