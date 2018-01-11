The cheapest properties to buy in Warwick right now

Prospective house buyers who want to live in Warwick will have to spend at least £140,000 for a one-bedroom flat according to a property website.

Zoopla has the cheapest price listed as £140,000 by estate agent Connells for a one bedroom flat in Crane Close on the Woodloes Park Estate.

The next cheapest property has been listed by Handles Property for £159,950 for a two-bedroom flat in St Johns Court.

Another one-bed flat for sale at £165,000 in Romani Close is the third cheapest property on the website, which is also listed by Connells.

The flat has been described as “immaculatley presented ground floor apartment within walking distance to the Warwick town centre. The property boasts an open plan living area and a allocated parking space. Being sold with no chain! Early viewing highly recommended.”

The first house listed is a two-bedroom end terrace house in Austin Edwards Drive, going for £195,000.

The property, which is listed by Reeds Rains, has been described as ideal for both first time buyers and buy to let investors.

