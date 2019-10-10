Test your puzzle-solving skills at historic-themed Escape games in Warwick

Residents and visitors in Warwick can challenge their puzzle-solving skills at a historic-themed Escape room style game.

The games, which have been organised by Heritage and Culture Warwickshire, will be taking place at St John's House.

People can challenge themselves to solve puzzles, crack codes and find hidden treasure before the time runs out.

Set in the Edwardian era, this escape room-style game will test people's skills and team-work as you find the missing present that will save St John’s House.

The games are taking place on October 31, November 1 and November 2.

Each game lasts up to 45 minutes and people should arrive at St John's House no more than 15 minutes before their time slot.

It is suitable for two to six players and for those aged seven and over.

Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Unaccompanied groups of those aged 16 and 17 are permitted but will need to provide an emergency contact on arrival.

The games costs £25 per team.

To book a slot click here or go to: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/escape-game-at-st-johns-house-tickets-65026412751