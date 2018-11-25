Teenagers robbed near Kenilworth Station

Two teenagers were robbed in Kenilworth by two young men near the train station yesterday (Saturday).

Between 12.30 and 1pm, the two teenagers were robbed of £10 in cash by the men at the junction of Station Road and Waverley Road.

Both offenders were described as being approximately 18 to 20 years old. One was wearing a grey hoodie with a strip of white on the hood, grey tracksuit bottoms and black trainers with white soles.

The second offender was wearing a black hooded jacket with a grey hood underneath, black trousers and black shoes.

Anyone with any information should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 229 of November 24.