Taylor Wimpey in Warwick helps spread Christmas cheer

Staff at Taylor Wimpey have helped to spread some Christmas cheer after collecting donations at their Warwick office.

Taylor Wimpey Midlands has donated a number of brand new toys and games to children’s charity, KidsOut, and unwanted winter coats to the Wrap Up campaign by Hands On London.

Taylor Wimpey Midlands team with the KidsOut and Hands On London donations. Photo supplied.

A ‘Giving Tree’ was installed at the Taylor Wimpey offices in Warwick. Decorative tags with a child’s name, age and suggested gift were placed on the tree, with participants being invited to take a tag and buy a present.

The team donated around 20 coats alongside hats and gloves to the Wrap Up campaign and approximately 50 presents to KidsOut.

KidsOut is an organisation which gives disadvantaged children positive experiences to support them in becoming future members of our society and workforce. The gifts will be distributed to children in local refuges who have been rehoused due to domestic violence.

Taylor Wimpey Midlands also donated their unwanted winter coats to Wrap Up, a national initiative by Hands On London, that collects and redistributes coats to local charities and community groups who directly offer support to people who are homeless, refugees, older people or people fleeing domestic violence.

Anne Wallace, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey, said: “It is important at this time of the year to give to those who may not otherwise receive a gift at Christmas.

"The work that we do at Taylor Wimpey is about more than just building great quality houses.

"It’s also about giving back to the towns and villages where our developments are based. We’re proud to be supporting KidsOut and the Wrap Up with these donations and wish both causes the best of luck with all future fundraising efforts.”

Gordon Moulds CBE DL, chief executive officer at KidsOut, said: “We would like to say a massive thank you to Taylor Wimpey Midlands for their generous donation of toys, which will bring so much joy to our children this Christmas. We aim to remind children and thousands of others living with disadvantaged circumstances what it is like to be a child and just have fun.”

Jon Meech, CEO of Hands On London, said: “We work with charities and community organisations that provide frontline services to those in need and this donation from Taylor Wimpey Midlands allows us to continue to support those charities that make life-changing differences.“