Taste of Leamington event will raise money for Parkinson’s UK

The Taste of Leamington, a culinary evening in support of Parkinson’s UK, is back for a third year.

Organised by the Rotary Club of Royal Leamington Spa and sponsored by Warwick-based property developer AC Lloyd, the event will take place on Tuesday October 16.

The evening will start with a drinks reception at Leamington Town Hall before diners begin their tour of some of the town’s leading independent restaurants, enjoying different courses in three of them.

Organiser and Rotarian volunteer Linda John, whose father has Parkinson’s, said about 200 people were expected to support the event, which last year raised £2,600.

“Diners will be escorted around the restaurants by Rotary volunteers and invited to enjoy three different courses in three of the town’s best independent restaurants.

“For example, they may have a Thai dish for starters, then an Italian main course followed by an Indian pudding. A gourmet trip around the world in one evening,” she said.

This year’s participating restaurants include Oscar’s, Valles at 44, Momenti, Eleven, The Drawing Board, Tartine Bistro, Sabai Sabai and Mem Saab.

David Leigh-Hunt, Rotary Club president, said that proceeds would be shared between Parkinson’s UK and the club’s local charities. “This is a wonderful event and we’re pleased to be involved.

“I would also like to thank AC Lloyd for being our main sponsor this year.”

Tickets are £35 and can be bought from Eventbrite www.bit.ly/atasteofleamington.

Further information can be obtained from Linda Bolt on 07795 180685 or email atasteofleamington@gmail.com