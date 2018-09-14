Syrian refugees receive donations from Kenilworth Lions

Refugees in Syria have been delivered items donated from the Kenilworth Lions Furniture Store to help improve their lives.

The charity 'Helping Hands for Syria' often visited the store in Farmer Ward Road, and asked the Lions to see if they could help the charity with donations.

The Lions agreed, and helped by donating beds, walking aids and many other items to enhance the lives of those living in the refugee camps in Syria.

A Lions spokesman said: "We were delighted to be able to offer practical help and support to a charity doing such wonderful work to help the many innocent victims of the Syrian conflict.

"This is an ongoing arrangement which the Lions will continue to support for as long as the need remains."