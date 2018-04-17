Sydenham History Group celebrates tenth anniversary

Sydenham History Group is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year.

The group was set up in the autumn of 2007 with the aid of a grant from Warwickshire County Council’s community fund.

Sydenham History Group

The group’s first meeting was on January 13 2008 when Nigel Briggs gave a presentation about the history of Sydenham to 20 people.

Since then attendances are consistently around 50 people and on one occasion, when Allan Jennings gave a presentation on the Bombing of Leamington during the Second World War, the attendance reached 140.

And at its most recent meeting last Tuesday, Helen Pendery the great great granddaughter of the 19th century Leamington builder John Toone, gave a talk on his life, times, career and family.

The group meets bi-monthly at the Sydni Centre in Sydenham.

Call 330711 or email briggs@tiscali.co.uk