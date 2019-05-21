Sydenham couple renew vows for Golden Wedding Anniversary

Sydenham couple Vic and Christine Ellard have celebrated their Golden Wedding Anniversary by renewing their vows at the same church where they were married 50 years ago in 1969.

The ceremony took place at All Saints church in Leamington on Friday May 17 with the couple’s seven-year-old grandson Ace acting as the ring bearer.

Vic and Christine Ellard renewing their vows for their Golden Wedding Anniversary. They are pictured with their seven-year-old grandson Ace, who was the ring bearer for the ceremony, and Fr Christopher Wilson.

This was followed by a party on Saturday May 18 with family and friends at the Sydenham Community Centre, which they both support and for which Vic plays for the darts team.

Christine’s sister and Vic’s brother are also married and it was through them that the couple met.

Vic, the youngest of ten children,worked as a fabricator at Winsams and it was also in 1969 that he was a part of the company’s football team which became the first to win the Division 1 title in the newly-formed Leamington Sunday League.

He is still very proud of this achievement to this day.

Christine was a sales assistant at Woolworths for most of her working life.

The couple are both retired and have lived in Sydenham together for most of their lives.

They remain very active in the community.

They have two adult sons and five grandchildren ranging in ages from 11 months to 19 years.