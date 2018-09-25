'Suspects identified' after Kenilworth church vandalised

Police investigating last week's vandalism of a Kenilworth church have identified potential suspects.

The windows at St Barnabas Church in Albion Street were smashed by rocks and stones on Tuesday September 18, causing thousands of pounds' worth of damage.

And Pc Anna Brown of Kenilworth's Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "Thanks to investigation by Kenilworth SNT, suspects have been identified for the damage.

"The investigation is still ongoing and any further witnesses for the offence should contact Warwickshire Police quoting the crime number."

Anyone with any information should contact the police on 101, quoting crime number 23/38848/18.