Suspected drink driver hits central reservation before coming to stop near Warwick Services

A suspected drink driver hit the central reservation on the M40 before coming to a stop near Warwick Services.

The Operational Patrol Unit for Warwickshire (OPU Warwickshire) dealt with a suspected drink driver on Sunday morning.

In a Facebook post OPU said: "The night shift were dealing with the driver of this Vauxhall Grandland whilst the sun came up this morning.

"It had been followed by an off duty officer because they believed the driver was drunk.

"Whilst we were making towards it the vehicle hit the central reservation several times before coming to a stop just before Warwick Services on the M40.

"The driver gave a positive breath test and will stay with us to be interviewed. The vehicle has also been seized."