Surge of low emission vehicle ownership in Warwick district in 12 months

Warwick District has had a surge of ultra low emission vehicle ownership registrations according to a car sales comparison website.

A Freedom of Information (FOI) submission was made by Motorway.co.uk to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) in December 2019, requesting the most up-to-date figures on Ultra Low Emissions Vehicles (ULEVs) registered in the UK.

Ultra low emission vehicles.

ULEV figures include all-electric vehicles, electric range-extender vehicles and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs).

The latest figures, broken down by region and local authority, reveals the total number of ULEVs registered in the Exeter local authority, as of Q3 2019, was 1,194.

This compares to just 464 in Q3 2018 - an increase of 157 per cent.

Next on the list is Warwick district, where the take-up of ULEVs has more than doubled (128 per cent) from 414 to 943 over the same period.

A low emission vehicle

ULEV is the term used to describe any vehicle that uses low carbon technologies, emits less than 75g of CO2/km from the tailpipe and is capable of operating in zero tailpipe emission zone for a range of at least ten miles (SMMT).

ULEVs range from pure electric vehicles and fuel cell electric vehicles, to plug-in hybrids and extended range electric vehicles.

According to FOI data, seven of the top ten local authorities for ULEV registrations since 2018, are London boroughs, with Newham and Waltham Forest seeing annual growth of 114 per cent and 82 per cent respectively.

At the bottom of the green motoring table are Sunderland and Wychavon, a district in Worcestershire, where ULEV numbers have grown less than seven per cent over the past 12 months.

Alex Buttle, director of car selling comparison website Motorway.co.uk said: “These figures show a huge disparity between areas that are embracing greener motoring and areas where take-up of ULEVs is in the slow lane.

"They highlight the need to focus not just at a national level, but also to confront issues at a regional level in areas where ULEV take-up is lagging behind.

"The government is now under tremendous pressure to encourage motorists to move to electric cars and other forms of ultra-low emissions vehicles in time for the 2040 switchover.

“According to recent SMMT figures, ten per cent of UK new car sales are now in the alternative fuel categories (including electric and hybrid variants combined), however, pure electric registrations still only make up around two per cent of the total number of new car sales.

“While they are cheap to run and most owners are keen to drive less-polluting cars, too many people who rely on their vehicles for work and leisure, are holding off making the switch while there are question marks around the charging infrastructure and the initial outlay of moving to an EV.

“Now that we’re leaving the EU on 31st January, the government can finally turn its attention back to domestic matters, and hopefully that includes ensuring momentum is not lost on our “Road to Zero” emissions.

“With consumer confidence low and with the domestic auto industry suffering, is now the time for the government to introduce EV purchase subsidies to help consumers make the leap to electric?

"The ball is firmly in its court.”