Supercar drive supports vulnerable children in Warwickshire

Thousands of pounds have been raised for vulnerable children in Coventry and Warwickshire - all thanks to a fleet of Jaguar and Land Rover supercars.

The annual Jaguar Land Rover NSPCC Drive raised more than £26,000 for the Coventry and Warwickshire Children’s charity with 13 vehicles travelling from Jaguar Land Rover SVO near Coventry to York.

The cars undertook the 139-mile journey to raise money for the charity which Jaguar Land Rover has supported since its creation. Jaguar F-PACE SVR, Range Rover Vogue and the Jaguar XJ 575 were among the motors which headed north to York, and then returned via Cheshire, stopping at Peckforton Castle for lunch.

Around 30 people were involved in the drive with 26 participants and a small support crew all making the trip. The Jaguar Land Rover NSPCC Drive has raised in excess of £235,000 for the children’s charity through the drive events over the past 10 years.

The Coventry and Warwickshire Children’s Charity has recently appointed new chairman Chris Thorp, who also works for Jaguar Land Rover as the responsible business director, continuing the company’s close connection with the charity.

Chris said: “It was fantastic to see so many people come out in support of this wonderful charity for a truly exceptional event. Since 2015, we have raised nearly £3 million for the NSPCC and to have raised £235,000 through the drive events alone is such an achievement.

“The charity was first established by our chief executive Sir Nick Scheele and Boole House which we raise money for is named in memory of David Boole, former PR director for Jaguar Cars who supported the project so there is a long-standing connection for us.”

We hope everyone enjoyed the weekend and that we can continue supporting vulnerable children in Coventry and Warwickshire through events like this one.”

The drive was sponsored by 12 companies this year including Grupo Antolin, Denso Sales, IAC, Optimas, Lear, Leadec, Pirelli, WHS Plastics Ltd, Brose, Bosch, ZF Lemforder and Rosti.

The Coventry and Warwickshire Children’s Charity organises a host of other fundraising events to raise money including the City of Coventry Charity Ball which will be held at the Ricoh Arena on September 27.