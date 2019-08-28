Super Car Sunday event at Kenilworth pub raises £2,000 for charity

A Super Car Sunday car show raised £2,000 over the Bank Holiday weekend at a Kenilworth pub.

The car show and ride event was held on Sunday August 25 at the Tiltyard pub in Kenilworth.

A modified 1969 Mini Cooper

The event included 50 cars, 38 of which allowed people to go for a ride inside them in exchange for a donation to the event.

The £2,000 raised will be given to Macmillan Cancer Support and Myton Hospice.

Tom Commander, one of the coordinators said: “It was hot and sunny and a great atmosphere. The R8 Listers Audi and Matt Roberts Dodge Viper with its 7 litre V10 were the most popular rides.”

Some of the other cars at the show included a Messerschmitt bubble car along with a 3.5 litre 1938 Derby Bentley, a blue Ronart with a Jaguar engine rocket ship and a modified 1969 Mini Cooper.

Cars at the Super Car Sunday event held at the Tiltyard pub in Kenilworth

The event also included a pig roast, barbecue, kids bouncy castle and outside bar from 12pm.