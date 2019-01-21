Success for young Kenilworth chef in cooking competition

A 13-year-old Kenilworth chef beat far older competitors to qualify for the regional finals of a cooking contest.

Chloe O' Carroll Bailey, a year eight pupil at Princethorpe College, took part in the Springboard Futurechef Local Finals in December.

The national competition allows young chefs aged 12 to 16 to show off their culinary skills.

Chloe, along with four other competitors, had to cook a two course meal for two people in 90 minutes for a budget of up to £7. Their food was judged by four professional chefs.

Her main course was pork with prunes and apple served with green beans and roasted potatoes, while her dessert was a chocolate orange fondant volcano with orange cream.

Despite being the youngest competitor by far, Chloe was judged the overall winner. She will now go on represent Coventry and Warwickshire at the Regional Final in Birmingham.

Chloe said: “I was completely in shock, I saw the standard of the other competitors and thought that their food looked amazing. I was so pleased to be given the opportunity to take part and never expected to win."

Lawrence Jeffries, the executive chef for Warwick and Cheltenham racecourses, will now be mentoring Chloe and helping her prepare for the regional final.