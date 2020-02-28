'Substantial' amount of computers stolen in Warwick primary school burglary

Warwickshire Police are investigating the theft of a 'substantial' amount of computers during the burglary of a primary school in Warwick.

The burglary occurred during the overnight hours earlier this week at a primary school located in Kiplings Avenue called Newburgh Primary School.

The incident happened after unknown offenders entered the school through a window and stole a 'substantial' number of laptops, iPads and computers.

The burglary occurred between 5.30am on Monday February and 6.30am on Tuesday February 25.

There is no description of the offenders currently available.

Anyone with any information about the incident can contact Warwickshire police on 101, quoting incident number 55 of February 25.

Information can also be given anonymously to the Independent Charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.