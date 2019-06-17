Students at two Kenilworth schools win awards at Jaguar Primary Challenge

Two teams from Kenilworth schools won awards at last week's Jaguar Primary Schools Challenge, a design and engineering competition.

Speed Specialists, a team of 9-year-old boys and girls from Priors Field Primary School, won third place overall. The Firecrackers, a team of 9-year-old boys and girls from Crackly Hall School, won the Best Engineered Car award.

Speed Specialists Priors Field Primary

The Fire Arrows, a team of 9 and 10-year-old students from Bristol, won the challenge held at the British Motor Museum beating 3,000 students in the competition.

The final included an Automated, Connected, Electric, Shared (ACES) Challenge where teams were asked to build a miniature electric car of the future and showcase ACES features with a visual display of their ideas.

The students also had a peek at the all-electric Jaguar I-PACE, which was recently awarded the coveted 2019 World Car of the Year, World Car Design of the Year and World Green Car and learnt about its twin Jaguar-designed motors, Lithium-ion battery and bespoke EV aluminium architecture.

Chris Thorp, responsible business director at Jaguar Land Rover, said: "The Jaguar Primary School Challenge demonstrates the importance and relevance of STEM subjects to the workplace and gives young people the chance to learn about real-life design and engineering processes. Inspiring the next generation of engineers is critical for Jaguar Land Rover as we pursue our ACES future. Congratulations to all the pupils who took part, especially the winning team who worked very hard to secure victory.”