The Strictly Come Dancing production team will be in Leamington today (Tuesday), filming people’s views on the show.

The television cameras will be at Fizzy Moon Brew House at 35 Regent Street at 1.30pm and at Bedford Street Bar in Bedford Street at 3.30pm, asking people who they think should win.

The production team will then use the footage as part of a special montage for the show.

No dancers or celebrities will be there but it is a chance for Strictly fans to get themselves on TV!