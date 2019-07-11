Stratford drubbing a vital part of learning curve for Racers

Racing Club Warwick manager Scott Easterlow saw his side crash 6-0 at home to Stratford Town on Tuesday evening.

The hosts conceded five first-half goals and Easterlow said the ruthlessness of their visitors gave the scoreline a slightly lopsided look.

“You’re obviously never happy to concede six without reply,” said Easterlow.

“But I felt the first five goals were easily avoidable which was disappointing.

“They were just mistakes on our part which we got punished for and that’s the difference in levels.

“If I’m honest we could probably make those mistakes at our level and not get punished whereas on Tuesday night a side like that are ruthless.

“The sixth was a worldie from 30 yards and it sounds crazy but I thought we competed well yet lost 6-0.”

Racers again play higher-level opposition on Saturday when they visit United Counties League Premier Division side Rugby Town.

And despite the humbling at the hands of Stratford, Easterlow says the benefits will be felt in the long run.

“We’re taking shape and I arranged friendlies like this so we can evolve and learn bits about ourselves.

“We wont learn anything from walloping a team at a canter so playing sides at a higher level serves every purpose we are looking for in this part of the season.

“The workout we had [against Stratford] will be very beneficial to us come August 3rd.”

n Racers kicked off their pre-season campaign last Saturday with a 2-0 win over Coventry United, Chris Johnston and Adam Knight with the goals.