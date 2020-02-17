Storm Dennis flood pictures from Kenilworth to Wellesbourne areas
Warwickshire authorities have encouraged motorists not to drive through flooded roads across the county.
The heavy rain brought on by storm Dennis led to the closure of numerous roads across the county. The ford in Kenilworth near Kenilworth Castle completely flooded. Wellesbourne Police have recommended people to take care on the roads around Charlecote and Hampton Lucy due to flooded roads.
Flood at the ford in Kenilworth (photo by Ken McConomy via Twitter)