Storm Dennis flood pictures from Kenilworth and Leamington areas
Warwickshire authorities have encouraged motorists not to drive through flooded roads across the county.
The heavy rain brought on by storm Dennis led to the closure of numerous roads across the county. The ford in Kenilworth near Kenilworth Castle completely flooded. Wellesbourne Police have recommended people to take care on the roads around Charlecote and Hampton Lucy due to flooded roads.
Hill Wootton Road near Kenilworth Road in Leamington (photo by Helen Thompson)