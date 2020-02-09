Storm Ciara leads to closures and disruptions across south Warwickshire

The adverse weather conditions brought on from storm Ciara have led to several closures across south Warwickshire.

Gusts in the county are predicted to be close to 60mph this afternoon (Sunday February 9) afternoon and be accompanied by heavy rain.

Forecasters issued a yellow warning covering a 30-hour period from 6pm yesterday (Saturday February 8) through to 23:59 tonight.

The adverse weather has led to the closure of both Kenilworth and Warwick castles this morning.

Kenilworth Castle will re-open next Saturday February 15 and on through the upcoming half term holiday to Sunday February 23. Kenilworth Castle will be open from 11am to 4pm during the half term break.

Charlecote Park, a National Trust property located near Wellesbourne, has also closed all day (Sunday February 9). They will re-open again as normal on Monday.

Officials with All Saints' Church in Leek Wootton postponed a snowdrop walk scheduled for this afternoon (Sunday February 9).

The snowdrop walk was postponed until next Sunday February 16 due to the forecast of dangerously strong winds.

The snowdrop walk will still be held at 2.30pm. All ages are welcome on the but it is not suitable for pushchairs or wheelchairs.

Parking is available in the church car park on Church Lane off Warwick Road in Leek Wootton.

Kenilworth Castle (photo by Jamie Gray)

Impact from storm Ciara has also led to a blown fuse at the substation next to The Gauntlet pub in Caesar Road, Kenilworth. The blown fuse has also led to a change in services for the pub.

The blown fuse at the substation knocked out 'one phase' of the electric power for the pub causing them to no longer be able to serve food for the rest of today (Sunday February 9).

Western Power has advised the pub the problem may not be fixed until 11.30pm.

The pub remains open serving beer.

National Trust property - Charlecote Park - (photo by Jana Eastwood)

Winds from storm Ciara has also uprooted numerous trees across the county, including Newbold Comyn park in Leamington and Abbey Fields in Kenilworth.