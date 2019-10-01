Stop HS2 protesters asked to vacate area of South Cubbington Wood where they have setup a camp

Stop HS2 protestors who have setup a camp in South Cubbington Wood are being urged to "stand their ground" after enforcement officers have arrived to vacate the area.

The enforcement officer from HS2 arrived at the site about an hour ago and campaigners have posted on the Stop HS2 Facebook page.

Supporters have commented and are urging them to stand their ground to prevent any works taking place while the review into the high-speed rail project takes place.

Joe Rukin, campaign manager for Stop HS2, has been staying at the camp.

He said: "We are going absolutely nowhere.

"This camp will stay here for as long as it needs to be.

Stop HS2 campaign manager Joe Rukin. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

"Unless HS2 Ltd categorically states that they will not continue with works in ancient woodlands while the review takes place then I expect more camps like this will be set up along the line."

