Stop HS2 campaigners in Cubbington thwart contractors' efforts to work in wood

Cubbington Action Group Against HS2 campaigners have thwarted efforts by contractors to work in South Cubbington Wood today (Friday October 11).

Earlier this week, HS2 Ltd announced it would not carry out any major work in 11 ancient woodlands along the route including in Cubbington and Crackley.

But the company is still intending to carry out more minor works at sites along the line and today it rolled diggers into the Cubbington wood where protesters have set up a camp to prevent "treemaggedon" from taking place.

A post on Cubbington Action Group Against HS2's Facebook page says: "Rumours of "diggers in the wood" were scotched and potential incursion into the wood prevented by on the spot CAG members who set up a temporary sub camp (chairs!) by the Avon Way.

"The diggers were grubbing up more hedgerow and digging a ditch to lay pipes.

"They eventually gave up as they couldn't work while people were there.

"They are making boreholes in the fields, and the frog pool is dry ... after all this rain??"