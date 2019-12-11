Still undecided on who to vote for? Listen back to the Kenilworth Hustings event

A General Election Hustings for Kenilworth was recently organised by the 'Love Kenilworth' group and Churches Together in Kenilworth District.

The Hustings event was held from 7.30 to 9.30pm on Friday December 6 at St John's Church in Kenilworth.

Elections

All candidates for the Kenilworth and Southam constituency were invited and at this time candidates from the Conservative, Labour, Liberal Democrat and Green Parties will be at the event.

Anyone interested in what candidates said during the hustings event people can click on here for a recording from the Love Kenilworth group and Churches Together in Kenilworth & District.

The event started off with an introduction and a setting of the rules followed by a timed two to three period where each of the candidates was able to make a personal statement. The order for the personal statement section was done by the drawing of lots.