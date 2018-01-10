Still time to grab tickets for Warwick Winter Beer Festival

There’s still time to grab a ticket for the first Warwick Winter Beer Festival.

The Warwick Court Leet is organising their first winter beer and cider festival, which will be taking place at the Lord Leycester Hospital.

The event will be taking place on Friday, February 16 from 4pm to 10pm and on Saturday, February 17 from noon to 10pm.

A variety of specialist ciders and beers including mulled cider will be available on these days and food will also be available.

Entrance to the event is by advance ticket only.

Tickets cost £5 and can be purchased from the Lord Leycester Hospital or from the Warwick Visitor Information Centre in Jury Street. The price also includes a commemorative beer glass.

The Warwick Court Leet also organise the annual summer Beer, Cider and Music Festival for the town.

Alan Lettis, from the Court Leet, said: “This new exciting Festival is now just five weeks away and the tickets are selling well, so please buy one and come along to enjoy some beer and cider in what is the most iconic and impressive building in Warwick.

Heidi Meyer, Master of Lord Leycester Hospital said: “We are extremely excited to be hosting this event for the local community and showcasing our wonderful venue to those that attend the festival.”

All proceeds from the event will be given to the Lord Leycester Hospital for much-needed restoration work.