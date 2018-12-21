Still time to donate to Leamington Rotary Club’s Trees of Light campaign for Myton Hospices

There is still time to make donations to the Royal Leamington Spa Rotary Club’s Trees of Light Christmas fundraising campaign in support of the Myton Hospices charity.

The charity provides care and support for terminally ill patients and their families at the most difficult times.

Mat and Ben Sherington.

Thanks to the Myton Hospices, Susan Sherrington got to spend one last precious Christmas with her family including twin sons Mat and Ben.

Looking back to those days in 2005, Ben said: “Christmas was mum’s favourite time of year. The staff at Myton [in Warwick] brought it forward for us because they didn’t think she would make it to Christmas Day but she did – there was no way she was missing it. Nothing was too much trouble.

“I don’t have any bad memories of Myton.”

Mat, who has often fundraised for Myton alongside his brother over the years, added: “It felt like mum was at Myton for ages.

The Tree of Light outside Leamington Town Hall.

“They set up a room for all of us to eat together, we opened presents and had a party too.

“There was a piano and a volunteer would come in at weekends to play it. Things like that made all the difference. Mum kept fighting though and died in the January.”

Donations can be made along with dedications to loved ones until January 5.

A coupon is available in brochures at The Royal Priors, the town hall, tourist information in the Pump Rooms, and in Whitnash at the church and the library.

Coupons can be handed in at the visitor information centre at the Pump Room or at Whitnash Town Council’s office in Franklin Road.

They can also be posted to Kathryn Metcalfe, The Myton Hospices, Myton Lane, Warwick, CV34 6PX.

To donate online visit http://www.mytonhospice.org/TreesOfLight