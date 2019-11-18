Steele hits hat-trick as Southam sink Bradwell

Southam United returned to Hellenic League action with a bang, as in-form strikers Levi Steele and Ethan Champkins shared the goals in an incident-packed 5-2 win over Bradwell United Development, writes David Hucker.

Steele set himself up for his third hat-trick of the season when opening the scoring in the 15th minute at Southam College and Champkins’ header in the 24th gave Saints a comfortable 2-0 lead to take into the break.

Another for Steele seven minutes into the second half stretched the lead further and Champkins fired home in the 58th for his second of the match to make it 4-0.

United clawed one back and Pat O’Brien was sent off in the 72nd minute but Steele restored the four-goal cushion a minute later.

A sloppy end to the game saw Saints concede a second and finish with nine men with Ashley Knights sitting out time in the sin-bin and manager Richard Kay said it was a disappointing conclusion to an otherwise pleasing display.

“Our attacking pace and play was evident throughout,” said Kay.

“We were more clinical up front and, on the whole, very solid defensively, bar a couple of scruffy goals conceded through a lack of focus and concentration.

“At four goals up, it’s disappointing that some ill-discipline crept into our game, resulting in us going down to ten men for a debatable sending off and then having another player sent to the sin-bin.

“It was a credit to the players that we managed the game well with nine men but it’s not a situation we can afford to find ourselves in again.”

Saints go to Moreton Rangers Reserves in a rearranged fixture tomorrow night and then visit Risborough Rangers Reserves on Saturday.