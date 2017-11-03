Star Wars event in Leamington will feature actors from the hit films

Star Wars fans can celebrate the 40th anniversary of year the first film of the franchise being screened at an event in Leamington in December.

Spa Wars - organised by the team behind the Leam Comic Con in partnership with Comic Connections in Banbury - will take place at All Saint’s Parish Church in Priory Terrace on Saturday December 2.

Spa Wars Flyer

Ten cast members from A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, The Return of The Jedi and The Force Awakens have been confirmed to be at the event.

They are New Hope actors Chris Bunn (The Original Stormtrooper), John Chapman (X-Wing Pilot) and Derek Lyons (Medal Bearer and Massassi Guard), Empire Strikes Back actors Alan Harris (Bounty Hunter Bossk), Cathy Munroe (Bounty Hunter Zuckuss), Bill Hargreaves (Prop Master and Bounty Hunter IG-88) and The Return Of The Jedi actors Hugh Spight (Gamorrean Guard) and The Force Awakens Nathalie Cuzner (Protocol Droid PZ-4CO), Scott Richardson (First Mate Quiggold) and Paul Warren (Varmik The Hassk Thug).

Being held in the week before the greatly anticipated latest Star Wars film The Last Jedi is released, the organisers of Spa Wars are promising ‘a galactic showcase fit for fans, collectors and families looking for a fun day out or a spot of early Christmas shopping’

Lisa-Marie Nelson, of the Leam Comic Con, said: “Spa Wars is the perfect opportunity for fans to meet original Star Wars cast members and get hyped for the latest movie. “We have robotic droids, professional cosplayers, plenty of comics, collectibles and original art for sale and even a Luke Skywalker Christmas Grotto for the kids.”

A major coup for collectors on the day will be the appearance of the 3 fans who’ve helped stationery brand, Helix, to re-launch its 1970’s Star Wars stationery range. At a recent auction a collection of promotional pencil cases and soap bars from George Lucas’ Star Wars: A New Hope released in the U.K. in 1977 to promote the film’s release sold at auction for almost £5,000! One of the fans instrumental in reviving the much loved range is Leamington’s own Craig Spivey from Spivey Creative.

Gaming fans will be able to take part in free Star Wars table top games on the day hosted by Leamington’s Crescent Gaming Consortium, while film buffs can grab tickets for the next Leamington Underground Cinema event, a special screening of Star Wars documentary Elstree 1976 to be held at the Church in the same evening.

Adult tickets are £10, children aged five and over are £5 and children under 5 can attend for free.

Booking fees apply. Doors open from 10am to 5pm.

Visit www.spatowncomics.co.uk/spawars to book Advance tickets and limited slot photoshoots with cast members.