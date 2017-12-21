Staff tied up during robbery at Sainsbury’s in Cubbington

Three members of staff were tied up by robbers wielding crow bars at the Sainsbury’s store in Cubbington this morning.

Three people entered the premises and threatened the staff with crowbars.

The offenders tied up the members of staff and removed self-service cash boxes before fleeing the scene in a vehicle, believed to be a white Audi.

Det Sgt Collette Okeefe said: “Nobody was injured in the robbery but this will have been understandably very upsetting for the staff and customers that were present and we will be offering them support.

“We are appealing for any information from the public, no matter how insignificant as even the smallest detail can be key.

“Therefore we would ask anyone who was in the area that saw the incident and has yet to come forward, to get in touch or if you heard or saw anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident by calling us on 101.”

Warwickshire Police are keen to talk to a dog walker who was in the area around the time of the incident.

Anybody with information which could help with the investigation can call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 52 of 21 December 2017.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the website www.crimestoppers-uk.org

This is the second armed robbery to have taken place at a supermarket branch in the area this month. {https://www.leamingtoncourier.co.uk/news/police-appeal-for-witnesses-after-armed-robbery-at-tesco-in-lillington-1-8289461 A gang raided the Tesco Express in Lillington on December 12.}