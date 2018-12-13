Staff evacuated from council HQ in Leamington after smoke scare

Warwick District Council's Riverside House headquarters in Leamington has been evacuated this afternoon (Thursday December 13) after smoke was in a roof space triggered the building's alarm.

Firefighters had to cut the power to the building which means phone lines and the council's website are currently down.

Using the council's Twitter account, the authority's press team has said it would provide an update once this is all back up and running.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the site at about 2pm today.

Two appliances attended after reports of a small fire.

The crews left the scene at about 3.15pm.